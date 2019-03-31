Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Westray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy I. Westray


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy I. Westray Obituary
Nancy I Westray

Nancy I. Westray, age 87, of Toledo, passed away March 28, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Nancy was born November 5, 1931 in Toledo to William and Catherine (Hoffman) Grote. She worked with her husband Ralph at Tri West Die Company; retiring in 1992. Nancy was a member of Dendarah Court 10 L.O.S.N.A. and had served as High Priestess 1980-81. She enjoyed traveling, knitting and sewing. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ralph Westray; brother, Howard Grote; and sister, Vivian Richmond; granddaughter, Jennifer Westray; daughter-in-law Brenda Westray. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Westray, Jeffrey (Debbie) Westray, Traci M. (Thomas) James, brother, Bill Grote; grandchildren, Amy, Lauryn, Kenneth "K.C.", Melani and Stacie and four great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Ebeid Hospice Residence in Nancy's memory.

To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now