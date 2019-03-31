Nancy I Westray



Nancy I. Westray, age 87, of Toledo, passed away March 28, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Nancy was born November 5, 1931 in Toledo to William and Catherine (Hoffman) Grote. She worked with her husband Ralph at Tri West Die Company; retiring in 1992. Nancy was a member of Dendarah Court 10 L.O.S.N.A. and had served as High Priestess 1980-81. She enjoyed traveling, knitting and sewing. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ralph Westray; brother, Howard Grote; and sister, Vivian Richmond; granddaughter, Jennifer Westray; daughter-in-law Brenda Westray. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Westray, Jeffrey (Debbie) Westray, Traci M. (Thomas) James, brother, Bill Grote; grandchildren, Amy, Lauryn, Kenneth "K.C.", Melani and Stacie and four great grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Ebeid Hospice Residence in Nancy's memory.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019