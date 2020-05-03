Nancy Irene Metzger
Nancy Irene Metzger, age 80, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Windsor Lane in Gibsonburg, OH. She was born on September 8, 1939, in Monroe, MI, to Lyle and Clara (Arquette) Battles. Nancy was a graduate of Whitmer High School and a long-time member of the Rossford Eagles. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debora Sparks, Lawrence Metzger, Jr. and Sandra Winkler; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Metzger, Sr.; sisters, Susie Johnson and Karen Ackerman; great granddaughter, Cassie Sparks; sister in-law, Dorothy Reucher; and brother in-law, Andy Metzger.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. using strict social distancing guidelines. Private funeral services can be viewed via live streaming at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerFamilyFuneralHomes/ at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.