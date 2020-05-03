Nancy Irene Metzger
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Irene Metzger

Nancy Irene Metzger, age 80, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Windsor Lane in Gibsonburg, OH. She was born on September 8, 1939, in Monroe, MI, to Lyle and Clara (Arquette) Battles. Nancy was a graduate of Whitmer High School and a long-time member of the Rossford Eagles. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debora Sparks, Lawrence Metzger, Jr. and Sandra Winkler; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Metzger, Sr.; sisters, Susie Johnson and Karen Ackerman; great granddaughter, Cassie Sparks; sister in-law, Dorothy Reucher; and brother in-law, Andy Metzger.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. using strict social distancing guidelines. Private funeral services can be viewed via live streaming at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerFamilyFuneralHomes/ at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
3:00 - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
I love you grandma and will miss you so much...I'll remember all the great times and experiences we had together...you will always be in my heart
Nanci
Grandchild
I have very fond memories of both your mom and dad. We've had many good times at the Eagles. She will be missed. I was very happy to say I knew her. RIP Nancy, till we meet again.
Debbie zuchowski
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved