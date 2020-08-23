Nancy J. Heidtman
Nancy J. Heidtman, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was an only child born on March 25, 1937 to Willard and Josephine (Bruning) Hood.
After graduating from DeVilbiss High School in 1955, Nancy worked in the Toledo Public schools throughout most of her career. She eventually retired from Start High School. While there she loved working with the students in the attendance office and coaching the cheerleaders.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and "GG" who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. Nancy was truly the light of her family. She treasured time spent swimming, shopping and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. There were also many memories made at the family cottage on Cub Lake.
Art was a passion of Nancy's and she spent many hours painting with friends at the Jewish Living Center and around the kitchen table with family. She traveled extensively during her lifetime taking a favorite trip to Hawaii where she renewed her wedding vows with her beloved husband Ned who passed away in 2005.
Nancy also believed in serving her community and church by volunteering at organizations like Hospice of NW Ohio, Feed Your Neighbor, the Salvation Army and Pilgrim Church.
Nancy's husband, Ned, preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Lynda Phillips, Wendy (Gary) Michalski and Cyndy (John) Frank. Her much loved grandchildren include Jonathan (Sarah) Frank, Alex (Tiffany) Frank, Daniel Phillips and Hank and Lizzie Michalski. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren who she adored, Brogan, Jax, Caleb, Darian, Hannah, Addie and Delaney. Additionally, she is survived by Ned's children who she cared for as her own, Todd (Karla) Heidtman, Terri (Bob) Lindhorst, Robin (Alan) Weikert and Heidi (Dave) Loyer along with their children and grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, and out of concern for those Nancy cared for and who cared for her, memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio or Pilgrim Church. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.
