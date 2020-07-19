Nancy J. Nimigean1/22/1932 - 7/14/2020Nancy Nimigean, 88 years old, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo on January 22, 1932.Nancy was a graduate of Scott High School. She then worked as the librarian at Ladyfield Elementary School for nearly 30 years until it closed. She loved her job and enjoyed the children immensely. Nancy also cherished her family, especially the little ones. She often enjoyed a game of cards with friends and family, and was always up for a day of fishing on Lake Erie. She adored her dogs; they were her very loyal and loving companions.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Nimigean Bishop; son, David Nimigean; 8 grandchildren; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nimigean; son, James Nimigean; and brother, Bud (Blanche) Kerschner.Our family extends a very heartfelt and special thank you to Nancy's daughter in-law, Terri Jean Nimigean Bushroe, for all of her efforts in helping us to provide loving care. There will be a Celebration of Life at Great Northern Sportsman's Club to be announced at a later date. The family would ask that any contributions be made in her name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.