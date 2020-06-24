Nancy Jean SpitnaleNancy Jean Spitnale, age 85, of Sunset Blvd., Toledo passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 17, 1935 in Toledo, OH to Willard and Mildred (Curtis) Evans. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and fun friend to many. She was employed as a barmaid at Jerry & Ben's Retreat, and for the Polish National Alliance where she was a member. Nancy was also a member of UCT Toledo Harmony #694, the American Legion Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 Auxiliary, and the Poppyseed Garden Club. She was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.Nancy is survived by her children, Eileen (Ron) Addison, Cheryl Drew, Katherine (Bill) Frisby, Anne (Glenn) Redmond, Brenda Aubry, and Glen (Bonnie) Spitnale; 14 grandchildren, including grandson Keith, his wife Hayley and their children, Kadence and Lukas with whom she resided; 24 additional great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Mary and Tony Lortz and their 2 daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Spitnale; and brother, Fritz Evans.Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4555 N. Haven Ave., Toledo. Those attending the service are invited to go directly to the church. A reception will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 Banquet Hall, 2020 West Alexis Road, Toledo.Memorial tributes may be given to Regina Coeli Church, Notre Dame Academy, or Humane Ohio. Condolences can be shared with Nancy's family at