Nancy Jean Waite
WAITE, Nancy Jean - Age 70, of Flint, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Grand Blanc.
Nancy was born June 26, 1949 in Detroit, the daughter of Richard W. and Jeanne (Charron) Schuchard. Nancy graduated from McAuley High School in Toledo Ohio, class of 1967. She retired from a career in retail of over 20 years. Nancy enjoyed reading, cross stitching and crocheting.
Surviving are daughters, Shirley Shinabarger of Grand Blanc, Emily (Rusty Soper) Waite of Mt. Morris and Nicole Waite of Flint; her grandchildren brought her happiness & joy. She had special relationships with each of them in her "gram Nancy" way. Her grandchildren are Hayden, Meadow, Tayler and Chelsea. She was also survived by her siblings, Carol Steed, Mary (Randy Dinkens) Schuchard, Janet (Mike) Knorr, Debra (Richard) Harrison, Richard (Flo) Schuchard, Ann (Dave) Schaub; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, David Alan Waite.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Toledo. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
