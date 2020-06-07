Nancy Jean Waite
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jean Waite

WAITE, Nancy Jean - Age 70, of Flint, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Grand Blanc.

Nancy was born June 26, 1949 in Detroit, the daughter of Richard W. and Jeanne (Charron) Schuchard. Nancy graduated from McAuley High School in Toledo Ohio, class of 1967. She retired from a career in retail of over 20 years. Nancy enjoyed reading, cross stitching and crocheting.

Surviving are daughters, Shirley Shinabarger of Grand Blanc, Emily (Rusty Soper) Waite of Mt. Morris and Nicole Waite of Flint; her grandchildren brought her happiness & joy. She had special relationships with each of them in her "gram Nancy" way. Her grandchildren are Hayden, Meadow, Tayler and Chelsea. She was also survived by her siblings, Carol Steed, Mary (Randy Dinkens) Schuchard, Janet (Mike) Knorr, Debra (Richard) Harrison, Richard (Flo) Schuchard, Ann (Dave) Schaub; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, David Alan Waite.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Toledo. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
6063 Fenton Road
Flint, MI 48507
(810) 694-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved