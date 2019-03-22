Nancy Jo Nemon



Nancy Jo Nemon, age 71 of Columbus, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Nancy was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Samuel and Adele Nemon. Also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Connie Johnston, special sister, Nancy Saad, and aunt, Mary Kazan. Nancy graduated from St. Ursula Academy and went on to attend the University of Toledo. Nancy was an inspiring and unique woman who always stayed true to herself. Following college, Nancy trailblazed through both Honolulu and San Diego for a number of years before returning back to Toledo to be closer to family. She grew up in a close knit Lebanese family, always putting each other first. Upon returning home, she worked as a butcher in the family grocery, Variety Supermarket, Administrative Assistant at American Stereo, as well at Bekins and North American Van Lines. She enjoyed going to craft fairs, was a dog lover, card shark, appreciated Diego Rivera paintings and murals, and trips to Greenfield Village. Photography was another passion of Nancy's. She enjoyed taking all the family photos and documenting their special events and even co-authored the cookbook, "Adele's Table," a book re-creating Lebanese recipes she had learned from her mother. Nancy held the family library in her soul, was Godmother to many, and made every holiday and tradition something special. She will be greatly missed by her loving siblings, Sam (Cyndy) Nemon, Jr., Chuck Nemon, and Lois Saad; nieces and nephews, Marna (Mark Guthrie) Nemon, Sam Nemon, III, Amy (Scott Dobler) Nemon, and Katie (Jeremy) Barrow; great nieces and nephews, Gil, Gus, Liam, Jacob, Sadie, Nicholas, Henry, and CoCo; extra special cousin, Georgia Manion; special "nieces and nephews," Stephanie (Jesse) Catanzaro, Scott (Tracey) Hord, and Jason (Shannon) Hord; and countless other extended family members and dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Nancy's life will be held at 1 P.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends at a reception immediately following service until 4 P.M. In keeping with Nancy's loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life so that others may live. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary