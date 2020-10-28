1/
Nancy Kolinski
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Kolinski

12/27/1936 - 10/21/2020

Nancy Carol Kolinski died on October 21, 2020, at Sunset House. Nancy was born on December 27, 1936, the seventh of nine children born to Eva and Frank Williamson of Findlay, Ohio. She was employed at the University of Toledo for 19 years, retiring in 1997.

Surviving Nancy is her loving husband Bill and sons, Douglas, Michael, Steve and his wife Anmarie. Also surviving are her sisters, Judy Boyd and Doris Tupper and brothers, Jim (Terri) Williamson and Frank Williamson.

Donations may be made to any no-kill animal shelter or the Cherry Street Mission.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved