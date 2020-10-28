Nancy Kolinski12/27/1936 - 10/21/2020Nancy Carol Kolinski died on October 21, 2020, at Sunset House. Nancy was born on December 27, 1936, the seventh of nine children born to Eva and Frank Williamson of Findlay, Ohio. She was employed at the University of Toledo for 19 years, retiring in 1997.Surviving Nancy is her loving husband Bill and sons, Douglas, Michael, Steve and his wife Anmarie. Also surviving are her sisters, Judy Boyd and Doris Tupper and brothers, Jim (Terri) Williamson and Frank Williamson.Donations may be made to any no-kill animal shelter or the Cherry Street Mission.