Nancy L. Frantz
1927 - 2020
Nancy L. Frantz

Nancy L. Frantz, age 92, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born December 28, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio where she met her husband.

Nancy worked at Stouffers Restaurant as a hostess for 10 years. She then became a school bus driver and trainer for the Sylvania School System for 38 years. Oh, how she loved her job! Nancy was a great Bridge player. She played with groups at the Sylvania Senior Center, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Highland Meadows Golf Club. Nancy was a true people person. She thoroughly enjoyed talking to and being around others! She didn't know any strangers. She always had a smile and a compliment to give! Nancy had a good sense of humor; she took pride in her bear collection that are all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed her daily walks while taking in the scenery along the way. At 92, she would still occasionally drive to the neighborhood stores. Nancy loved family! She often talked about her grandchildren showing off their pictures.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Frantz-McHenery, Gary (Joann) Frantz, David (Selena) Frantz; brothers, Dave (Ellie) Knesper and Richard Knesper; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Frantz, and son, Danny Frantz.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The service begins at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
02:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
