Nancy L. KlawitterNancy L. Klawitter, age 90, of Maumee, passed away September 23, 2020, at Ridgewood Manor. She was born June 27, 1930, in Toledo to Harold and Virginia (Dyer) Kubitz. She was employed with the Toledo Public Schools for more than 15 years. Nancy was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church. She was also very involved in the local theatre as well as radio and television.In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Klawitter; sister, Faith Vlcek and brother-in-law, James Rose. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Catherine) Klawitter; grandchildren, Sarah (Tory Rood) Klawitter, Jacob Lewis and Matthew Lewis; great-grandchildren, Hunter Hess and Kennedy Rood; sister, Beverly A. Rose.The family will receive guests, Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to The American Theatre Guild of Toledo, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 in Nancy's memory.