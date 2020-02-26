|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Nancy L. Longmore
1932 - 2020
Nancy L. Longmore
Nancy L. Longmore, nee Lippert, was called from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 87.
Nancy was a busy Mom and very active in her parish of 68 years, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Toledo. She was an officer in the Altar and Rosary Society and a member of Our Lady's Prayer Group for over 25 years, as well as PAL retreats. At the Diocesan level, she was active in the Cursillo Movement and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, singing for many years in the Servants in Song, a ministry of the MCCR.
This past summer, Nancy was the honored guest at a family reunion of all her and John's posterity. Out of 92 possible attendees, 78 were able to be there. It was a beautiful day! "All because 2 people fell in love!"
Until Dad passed, Mom divided her time between Toledo, Lake Region Village in Haines City, Florida and her beloved St. Joseph Island in Ontario, Canada; lately she was a resident of Genesis Village in Toledo. She was an excellent cook, loved to sing, loved fishing and especially loved building and tending campfires, finding in her beloved fires a metaphor for Christian fellowship; when the logs are together, the fire burns bright, but if they roll apart, the fire goes out.
Nancy is survived by her children, Cynthia (Thad) Beeley, Sandra (Edward) Nowakowski, Melissa (Patrick) Gwynne, Michele (William) Curtin, Lynne (David Dillard) Sherman and John (Belinda) Longmore; and her brother, John (Sally) Lippert. She was a grandmother to Jamie, Jodie, Lucas, Mark, Steven and Christy; Aaron, Megan, Danielle and Emily; Jonathan and Thomas; Angela, Corinna and Michael; Chad and Nathan; Chelsea, Morgan and Drew; and great-grandmother to Cameron, Mitchell, Claribel, Madeline, Eleanor, Etta, Leo, Vera, Mary, Bethany, Sarah, Anthony, Isabel, Joseph, Elizabeth, Liam, Isla, Lily, Eva, Maira, Will, Scarlett, Violet, Wyatt, Miles, Penny, Patrick, Chloe, Jacob, Trevor, Cassidy, Keira, Maxton, Jonah, Kylie, Kaylin, Kamryn, Colton, Noah, Grace, Brielle, Bo, Duke and Noa. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John J. Longmore; parents, Chester and Helen (Guhl) Lippert and siblings, James and Patricia.
Mom, beloved mother and grandmother, you have finished the race. May your eternal rest be full of joy!
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, February 28th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29th beginning at 9:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Patrick Rohen, Captain, U.S. Army (Retired) presiding. Interment will be private.
The family requests that any tributes be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43609. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020