Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial United Church of Christ
Starr and Plymouth Sts.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial United Church of Christ
Starr and Plymouth Sts.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Nancy L. Ulrich


1937 - 2019
Nancy L. Ulrich Obituary
Nancy L. Ulrich

Nancy L Ulrich, 81 of Toledo, Ohio passed away in her residence on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Nancy was born in Toledo on October 25, 1937 to Harry and Helen (Medve) Zeller. Nancy was a graduate of Waite High School. She had worked at Ohio Bell as a phone operator prior to working at Lott Industries starting as a bus driver and ending her career as a Habilitation Tech. Nancy was a lifetime member of Memorial United Church of Christ. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nothing compared to her love of spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Michelle (John) Mathers, Cindy (Tom) Ritter, Eric (Nicole) Ulrich, Roger (Wynelle) Ulrich; grandchildren, Nicole (Tim) Frazier, Johnny (Kala) Mathers, Brian Slaman, Christie (Mike) Lukegord, Brandon, Elijah, Paris Ulrich, Elysia, Zachary, Allison Ulrich; great-grandchildren, Declan, Quinn, Rylan Frazier, Emily & Jacob Lukegord. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herschel; sister, Joann Rose.

Visitation will be held on Friday at Memorial United Church of Christ, Starr and Plymouth Sts., Toledo, from 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Willow Cemetery, Memorials may be directed to Memorial UCC.







www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019
