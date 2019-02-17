Nancy Lee Ann Buchanan



Nancy Lee Ann Buchanan, 82, of rural Hoytville, Ohio passed away Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green, Ohio.



She was born on February 18, 1936 in Jackson Township, Wood County, Ohio to the late Robert Webster Clay and Nevada Pearl (Boyer) Buchanan. Nancy had one brother, Roderick Wendell Clay, who also preceded her in death.Nancy graduated from Jackson Township School in 1954 and attended Manchester College in Indiana, graduating in 1958 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She also obtained a Master of Education from BGSU in 1964.Her first position was as a third grade teacher at the Weston Elementary School in the Otsego School District. After nine years in the third grade, she assumed the principalship of the Weston and Haskins Elementary Schools. Three years later, she joined the staff of the Wood County Board of Education as a curriculum consultant.During her career she was active in her professional organizations, and at one time or another, she served as a trustee or board member for the Wood County District Public Library, Wood County Historical Society and Museum, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Retired Teachers Association, Friends of the Wood County Parks, and the Wood County Court Security Committee. She was a lifelong republican and was active in that party. She was a member of the Deshler and Defiance Church of the Brethren and served as pianist in both churches.Music and singing were always an important part of Nancy's life. At one time she was a member of Sweet Adelines and sang in a women's barbershop quartet, The Suncatchers. She never passed up an opportunity to watch a musical on stage or a local barbershop show, and also loved her trips with family around the U.S. each summer to attend Men's International Barbershop Competitions.



She is survived by her loving niece, Wendy (Brian) Schortgen, Napoleon; great nephew and nieces, Seth Schortgen; Emma Powers and Alexandra Schortgen; great great nephew, Zade Powers and many close cousins that were very dear to her. She loved family more than anything and always looked forward to reunions and holidays when everyone would get together. She was a very special person that will be missed by many. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio with Pastor Gene Yenser officiating. Burial will be in McComb Union Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at the HYCO Building in Hoytville.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to Wood County Historical Society & Museum; Wood County District Public Library or Bridge Hospice. www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary