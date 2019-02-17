Services Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc 133 E Maple St Deshler , OH 43516 (419) 278-3010 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc 133 E Maple St Deshler , OH 43516 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc 133 E Maple St Deshler , OH 43516 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Buchanan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Lee Ann Buchanan

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) HOYTVILLE, Ohio - Nancy Buchanan, a longtime Wood County educator, from teacher to principal to curriculum adviser, who was a leader in organizations civic and political, died Friday in Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. She was 82.



She learned recently that she had acute myeloid leukemia, her niece, Wendy Schortgen, said.



Miss Buchanan, formerly of Bowling Green, lived in the Jackson Township house where she grew up.



She was a trustee of the Wood County District Public Library, of which she was board secretary. She had been on the board of the Wood County Historical Society and Museum and portrayed notable figures from local history buried at Oak Grove Cemetery during the annual Living History Day.



"The community was very important to her," said Mike Sibbersen who retired in 2017 after 24 years as Wood County auditor.



Miss Buchanan years ago was a Young Republican, was an officer of the Wood County Republican Party for more than four decades, and remained on the executive committee, said Mr. Sibbersen, also an executive committee member.



"Dedicated - that fits her to a T," Mr. Sibbersen said. "She was a hard worker for many candidates. She was a good organizer."



She also had been an officer of the Wood County Retired Teachers Association and was on the board of Friends of the Wood County Parks and the Wood County Genealogical Association.



"She had natural leadership qualities about her," said her niece, whose late father, Roderick Buchanan, was her only sibling. "She was the same way in our family. She was the one who organized the reunions in our family and made sure we were getting together for Thanksgiving."



Nancy Lee Ann Buchanan was born Feb. 18, 1936, to Nevada Pearl Buchanan and Robert Webster Clay Buchanan. She was a 1954 graduate of Jackson Township School. She was a lifelong member of Church of the Brethren and attended the church-affiliated Manchester College in Indiana. She had a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.



She taught third grade for nine years at Weston School in the Otsego district.



"She said it was a fun age. They were young enough, they still looked up and respected the teacher," her niece said. "But old enough that you could talk to them and they understood. She was extremely patient, and she was a lifelong reader, so I remember she was really passionate about that. She taught me to read."



Former pupils recognized her regularly, and she remembered most.



She received a master of education degree in 1964 and, afterward, was principal for three years of Weston and Haskins schools.



For more than 20 years, she was a curriculum consultant for the Wood County Board of Education, working under the direction of Dallas Gardner, the longtime superintendent. Her role was to visit schools throughout the county to make sure they had the resources they needed. She retired in the early 1990s.



She golfed through last summer in a women's league and skied for many years.



She was dedicated to barbershop-style vocal music. She sang the baritone part in the Suncatchers, a women's quartet. She had relatives who took part in men's barbershop competitions around the country, and she traveled with her niece and great-nephew, Seth Schortgen, to take in the sounds and cheer them on.



She'd belonged to Church of the Brethren in Deshler and Defiance and played piano for both congregations.



She did not marry or have children.



Tributes are suggested to the Wood County Historical Society and Museum; Wood County District Public Library, or Bridge Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries