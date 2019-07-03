Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
Nancy Lee Carroll


1935 - 2019
Nancy Lee Carroll Obituary
Nancy Lee Carroll

Nancy Lee Carroll, 84 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Arbors at Sylvania. The daughter of Verl and Margaret (Kellogg) Elsten she was born on January 10, 1935 in Toledo, OH.

Nancy was a very caring person who always put others ahead of herself. Nancy enjoyed karaoke and bingo with her church friends, but her biggest joy and pride in life came from spending time with all her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly.

Nancy is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Weideman, Ron (Nona) Weidemen and Diane Jackson; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and many other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from Noon until 1:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019
