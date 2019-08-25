|
Nancy Lee (nee Friend) Gigax
LEBANON – Nancy Lee Gigax (nee Friend), 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, beloved wife of the late Robert Edward Gigax, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home at Otterbein Senior Life Lebanon. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 8, 1936 to Edna and Arthur Friend.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her twin sister, Barbara Ann Barber. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hall (Kelly); son, Robert Edward Jr. (Margaret); son, Todd; five grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Frantum, Joe, Adam and Allison Gigax and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, Madeira, Monday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. with reception immediately following at the church. Private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein Senior Life Hospice. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019