Nancy Lee Harbaugh



Nancy Lee Harbaugh, age 87, of Posey Lake in Hudson, MI, passed away June 29, 2019 in Waterville Rehabilitation Center. Nancy was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on March 20, 1932 to Robert and Hilda (Walk) Barnes. After the death of her father, she moved to Toledo with her mother and grandparents, Victor and Clara Walk. She attended Stickney Elementary School and graduated from Woodward High School in 1950. She was very active at Woodward and served as editor of the school newspaper, the Tattler. Nancy attended Davis Business College and married Robert Kowalski in 1951. She was a homemaker and raised 6 children. After the death of Robert in 1975, Nancy was employed at First National Bank. After leaving the bank she volunteered at Riverside Hospital and became the Gift Shop Manager until 1988.



In 1979 she married Bernard "Jack" Harbaugh and together they traveled extensively to Europe, Nova Scotia and many of the states including Alaska and Hawaii. Nothing could compare with their love of their home at Posey Lake. The peace and beauty of this small lake was home.



A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she loved her flower garden, enjoyed knitting and stenciling items for gifts for family and friends. The love of her husband, children and grandchildren were her greatest joys.



Nancy was a member of Hudson First United Methodist Church in Hudson for many years where she was a member of the Memorial Committee.



Surviving are her loving husband, Jack; children, Robert (Jane Greenwald) Kowalski, Karen (John) Riester, Mark (Karen Rowe) Kowalski and Rick (Rachel) Kowalski; step children, Karen (Dale) Knepper, Janice Harbaugh, Roger Harbaugh and Julia (Randy) Rhodes; daughters-in-law, Connie and Laurie Kowalski. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Nancy's visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH 419-475-5055 and continue Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until Funeral Services begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mark Johnston officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park.



urbanskifuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019