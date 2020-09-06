Nancy Lee Henry
Nancy L. Henry, age 84, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, September 4, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born April 3, 1936 in Morenci, Michigan to Doyle and Rosalind (Beisel) Emerson.
Nancy married Donald E. Henry, Jr. on July 8, 1997. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2015.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard (Eva) Morgan, Roger (Marilyn) Wilhelm, Bradley Wilhelm, Robert Wilhelm; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Don, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Ronald Morgan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10th from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Tyler Kleeberger officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.
A special thanks to her friends of Bill W. and Mark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Street Mission or Fulton County MRDD.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.comweigelfuneralhomes.com