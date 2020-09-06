1/1
Nancy Lee Henry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Henry

Nancy L. Henry, age 84, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, September 4, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born April 3, 1936 in Morenci, Michigan to Doyle and Rosalind (Beisel) Emerson.

Nancy married Donald E. Henry, Jr. on July 8, 1997. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2015.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard (Eva) Morgan, Roger (Marilyn) Wilhelm, Bradley Wilhelm, Robert Wilhelm; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Don, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Ronald Morgan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10th from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Tyler Kleeberger officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

A special thanks to her friends of Bill W. and Mark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Street Mission or Fulton County MRDD.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved