Nancy Lee Magee Burgess
Nancy Lee Magee Burgess, age 76, of Toledo, passed away October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born March 24, 1943 in Toledo to Robert and Madelaine (Richards) Magee. She was a 1961 graduate of Ida High School. Nancy wore a hat of many different talents in crafting. She loved taking drives in the autumn to see the beauty of mother nature's palette. She was an avid LeBron James fan, following his career right from the start. She had a great love of family, was always proud of their accomplishments and encouraging and hopeful during trying times.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving husband LeRoy. She is survived by her siblings, Sheree (Michael)Schreiner, Jennie (John) Mohr, Richard (Joan) Magee; 17 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Street Mission in Nancy's memory.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019