|
|
Nancy Lou Coen
It is with great sadness we announce Nancy Lou Coen (Schorling-of Schorlings Market) has left this world from Marblehead, Massachusetts to join her husband, Wesley Coen on his birthday, February 17, 2020. Their mantra was "nothing's easy".
She frequently reflected on her University of Toledo sorority sisters at Chi Omega and her classmates of Devilbiss high school class of 1948.
She is survived by her children, Cristine Kolody of Flagstaff, Arizona and her husband, John, Dr. Jeffery Coen of Marblehead, Massachusetts and his wife, Carol. Her beloved grandchildren are Dr. Brianna Magnusen of Saint Louis, Missouri and her husband, Drew, Bethany Kolody of San Diego, California, Austin Coen of Charlotte, North Carolina and Dane Coen of Burlington, Vermont. She is also survived by her nieces, Sondra Brown and Randi McFarland and her cousin, Pamela Homan.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020