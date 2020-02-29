Home

Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Nancy Mauntler
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Nancy Lou Dielman Mauntler


1936 - 2020
Nancy Lou Dielman Mauntler Obituary
Nancy Lou Dielman Mauntler

Nancy Lou Dielman Mauntler, Sunrise July 27, 1936 – Sunset February 26, 2020.

Nancy Dielman Mauntler was born on July 27, 1936 and answered Gods call to come home on February 26, 2020. She will be joining her parents, Paul and Dora Dielman and her sister, Carol Dielman Unruh. She will be watching and waiting for those she has loved so much in her years on Gods earth; her husband of 61 years, Edward Mauntler; her children, John and Lori Mauntler, Deborah and Curtis Bowers and Michael Mauntler; her grandchildren, Allyson, Meghan and Kristin Mauntler, and Andrew and Joshua Bowers.

As Nancy goes on her way rejoicing, she urges those left behind her to reach out to those who need your love, friendship and support. Take time to share your time and energy by following the example of our Lord Jesus Christ and make a positive difference in each life you touch.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Monday after 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.

Interment Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH 43614.

Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
