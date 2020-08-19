1/1
Nancy Louise Brown
Nancy Louise Brown

Nancy Louise Brown passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Louise (Rathke) Brown; and sister, Sally (Brown) DeMotts.

Surviving are her nieces, whom she loved like her own daughters, Lori (Mike) Walker, Cheryl (Jeff) Mazurek and Vicki Fritts; and all her wonderful great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. Social distancing protocols and face coverings are mandatory.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to her church, Calvary Bible Chapel or Hospice of NW Ohio for the great care they gave to her.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 18, 2020
Nancy was a sweetheart. I very much enjoyed working with her in the CBC ofc. She taught me a lot, sometimes, it was to ask Shirley. My condolences to family and friends.
MaryAnn Jagodzinski
Friend
