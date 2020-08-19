Nancy Louise Brown



Nancy Louise Brown passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Louise (Rathke) Brown; and sister, Sally (Brown) DeMotts.



Surviving are her nieces, whom she loved like her own daughters, Lori (Mike) Walker, Cheryl (Jeff) Mazurek and Vicki Fritts; and all her wonderful great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. Social distancing protocols and face coverings are mandatory.



Private graveside funeral services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to her church, Calvary Bible Chapel or Hospice of NW Ohio for the great care they gave to her.





