Nancy Louise Edelman"Your Mother Wears Combat Boots"…To most that would have been perceived as an insult. Not so with the Edelman family. We were proud of our mother, Corporal Nancy Louise Carnes and her service to her country as a United States Army wartime surgical nurse. No one was prouder than her husband, Russell "Dean" Edelman.Dean and Nancy dated while in high school having met at a bus stop in Toledo, Ohio. At some point they went their separate ways and lost contact with one another. Unbeknownst to each other, after high school Dean enlisted in the Navy and Nancy joined the Army. When Dean learned that Nancy was in the Army he was on a quest to find her and he happened upon a copy of the military newspaper "Stars and Stripes". He noticed his Nan was in a feature article and discovered where she was stationed. In a short while they were back together again as a team. On the 4th of July 1952, they were married in a small church in Valley Forge, PA. That bus stop conversation and fateful edition of a wartime newspaper resulted in Dean and Nancy celebrating 68 years of marriage this past week. God Bless the Stars and Stripes.Nancy was a wonderful example of an independent woman, paving opportunities for her daughters, nieces and granddaughters and the next generation of female veterans and firefighters. Nancy could fish, camp, cook and care for her family with a firm non-judgmental nature. In a time when women may not have been welcome travelers without their spouse, Nancy often enjoyed time away with her sisters, friends and daughters in spontaneous adventure.Preceding her military service, Nancy attended Woodward High School, Whitney High School and the former Riverside School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio.In the past few years, Nancy's independence was complicated by the onset of dementia yet she remained kind, gentle and content "just to be with Dean". The staff of Alexis Gardens was an absolute blessing in their compassion and care. Their efforts allowed Nancy to pass quietly, in her own apartment, from this world unto the next with Dean, their dog Winston and her family by her side. The family is grateful for such consideration and kindness.Nancy Louise Carnes-Edelman was born July 30, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to James Vernon Carnes and Flora (Dellabona) Carnes. Siblings, Patrick Carnes, Joann Sawyer and Sally Bradley have passed before her. Identical twin sister, Jean McNeely; sister, Verna Rose and brother, Jim (Judi) Carnes remain to grieve her loss.She is survived by her husband, Dean; daughters, Karen (Robert) Woods, Linda (John) Pezzino; son, Jim(Sue) Edelman; grandchildren, Chad, Brandi, Shaun, Amanda (Andy), Amy (Scott), Andrew (Meghan), Johnny (Noreen); great-grandchildren, Henry, Clara, Dorothy, Mabel, Sofia, Roman; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.The consideration and care of Visiting Angels, the VA medical team, Hospice of NW Ohio and Senior Helpers were essential to the comfort of Nancy and her family. The family is grateful to each individual caregiver involved in Nancy's care.Visitation is scheduled between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. with a service starting at 3:45 p.m. Friday July 17,2020 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43611. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Veterans Matter, 3450 W. Central Avenue #108 Toledo, OH 43606, Hospice of NW OH 30000 East River Road Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Humane Ohio, 3131 Tremainsville Road Toledo, OH 43613.The family respectfully requests that facial masks be worn and social distancing be observed at the visitation and service. Burial Saturday July 18, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park will be private.