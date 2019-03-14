Nancy Louise (Gerschultz) Mayer



Nancy Louise (Gerschultz) Mayer, age 78 of Toledo passed away on March 12, 2019. Nancy the daughter of Adam and Dorothy (Wisda) Gerschultz and was born on May 26, 1940 in Defiance, OH. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jerry" Mayer. She is survived by her siblings, Shirley (Gerschultz) Thompson, James Gerschultz, Rosemary (Gerschultz) Wallace, David Gerschultz, Richard Gerschultz and their families.



Nancy was employed by Ohio Bell for over 30 years. While working early at Bell she met Jerry, her husband of 60 years. She was a graduate of Libbey High school and attended Owens College in Toledo where she received an associate degree in business management.



After retirement, Nancy was an active volunteer at WGTV, at the Jamie Farr LPGA, and the Ohio election commission. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and an active member of the Toledo AT&T Pioneers.



Nancy loved traveling to visit family and friends. She also loved pets especially her Yorkie Charlie.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, March 15th from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private.



Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com



The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



