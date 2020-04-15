Nancy M. "Granny" Lindsey 12/7/1933 - 04/12/2020 Nancy M. Lindsey, 86, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away in her home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her adoring family. Nancy was born on December 7, 1933, in Davidson County, Tennessee, to David Wesley and Novella (Farris) Ogle. Nancy married James Lindsey on July 25, 1954. Nancy retired from Toledo Public Schools after 45 years of service with much of that time spent as a paraprofessional at TPS Mayfair Achievement School in support of students with severe behavior challenges. She was the chairperson of the Toledo Federation of Teachers paraprofessional unit and the TFT Grievance Representative for paraprofessionals in the Toledo Public Schools. She was a member of the TFT negotiations team to advance working conditions and professional opportunities for paras. She served on the American Federation of Teachers Paraprofessional Program Policy Council for many years. In 1992, the American Federation of Teachers awarded Nancy its Diamond Service Award. She attended many American and Ohio Federation of Teachers conventions and provided leadership for school district support personnel at the state level. She trained newly hired Toledo Public Schools paraprofessionals. Nancy was active in political campaigns, often going door to door and staffing phone banks for Toledo Public School levies and Democratic political candidates. Her family will remember her most for always being there for them, with a sweet smile and a helping hand and an unconditional love that knew no boundaries. Nancy was a member of Mayfair Plymouth Congregational Church and loved her Lord and Savior. In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Evelyn, Francis, Anne, David (Jr.), and John; and step-granddaughter Laura (Tim) Kleparek. She is survived by children, James (Anita) Lindsey, Patricia (James) Schmidlin, and Robert (Tracy) Lindsey; grandchildren, Valerie (Nick) Migliori, Ryan (Megan) Lindsey, Kevin (Maria) Lindsey, Tim (Tyler) Schmidlin, Jon Schmidlin, Bobby (Sasha) Lindsey, Christopher (Katrina) Lindsey, and Nicole (Mike) Byrd; step-grandson, Jim (Sonia) Schmidlin; great-grandchildren, Logan Migliori, baby Harrison Lindsey (due soon), Jude and Miles Lindsey, Liam and Jack Lindsey, Mia Lindsey and Novella Byrd. Also surviving are siblings, Irene, Dorothy, Harlan and Bob; in-laws, Lib, Frank (Lois) and Anne, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and entombment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private for the family due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Special thanks to Andrea and Linda, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Walter Funeral Home for assisting the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. walterfuneralhome.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.