Nancy M. "Granny" Lindsey
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy M. "Granny" Lindsey 12/7/1933 - 04/12/2020 Nancy M. Lindsey, 86, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away in her home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her adoring family. Nancy was born on December 7, 1933, in Davidson County, Tennessee, to David Wesley and Novella (Farris) Ogle. Nancy married James Lindsey on July 25, 1954. Nancy retired from Toledo Public Schools after 45 years of service with much of that time spent as a paraprofessional at TPS Mayfair Achievement School in support of students with severe behavior challenges. She was the chairperson of the Toledo Federation of Teachers paraprofessional unit and the TFT Grievance Representative for paraprofessionals in the Toledo Public Schools. She was a member of the TFT negotiations team to advance working conditions and professional opportunities for paras. She served on the American Federation of Teachers Paraprofessional Program Policy Council for many years. In 1992, the American Federation of Teachers awarded Nancy its Diamond Service Award. She attended many American and Ohio Federation of Teachers conventions and provided leadership for school district support personnel at the state level. She trained newly hired Toledo Public Schools paraprofessionals. Nancy was active in political campaigns, often going door to door and staffing phone banks for Toledo Public School levies and Democratic political candidates. Her family will remember her most for always being there for them, with a sweet smile and a helping hand and an unconditional love that knew no boundaries. Nancy was a member of Mayfair Plymouth Congregational Church and loved her Lord and Savior. In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Evelyn, Francis, Anne, David (Jr.), and John; and step-granddaughter Laura (Tim) Kleparek. She is survived by children, James (Anita) Lindsey, Patricia (James) Schmidlin, and Robert (Tracy) Lindsey; grandchildren, Valerie (Nick) Migliori, Ryan (Megan) Lindsey, Kevin (Maria) Lindsey, Tim (Tyler) Schmidlin, Jon Schmidlin, Bobby (Sasha) Lindsey, Christopher (Katrina) Lindsey, and Nicole (Mike) Byrd; step-grandson, Jim (Sonia) Schmidlin; great-grandchildren, Logan Migliori, baby Harrison Lindsey (due soon), Jude and Miles Lindsey, Liam and Jack Lindsey, Mia Lindsey and Novella Byrd. Also surviving are siblings, Irene, Dorothy, Harlan and Bob; in-laws, Lib, Frank (Lois) and Anne, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and entombment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private for the family due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Special thanks to Andrea and Linda, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and Walter Funeral Home for assisting the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. walterfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
God Bless Aunt Nancy and all of her family during this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you!!
Michael Hilyer
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved