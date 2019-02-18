Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy Mae Dodson, age 82 of Monclova died Friday, February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 3, 1936 to Edgar and Hazel (Archer) Pickens. Following graduation from Scott High School, Nancy married Harold L. Dodson on May 5, 1956 and together they raised three children. She enjoyed gardening and fishing but most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harold L. Dodson; sons, Harold Duane Dodson, Mark Louis (Deborah) Dodson and William Anthony (Brenda) Dodson; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren as well as her sister, Phyllis Kasper. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Hazel as well as her sister, Cheryl Downey.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the . Special memories or condolences may be shared at www.neville-funeral.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 18, 2019
