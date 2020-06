Nancy Mae PenningtonNancy May Pennington, age 76, of Toledo, passed away June 3, 2020 at Advanced Health Care. She was born September 6, 1943 in Mingo Junction, OH to Clarence and Ada (Cross) Goddard. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Pennington; siblings, Betty, Jean, Dolly, Robert, Janet and Caroline. Nancy is survived by children, Jerry Goddard, Garold Goddard, Alan (Tielynn) Pennington and Tina (Ken) Lee; grandchildren, Thomas Pennington and Charlotte Pennington; great-grandchildren, Sierra Adams, Moriah Meyers and Jeff Meyers; great great granddaughter, Renee Meyers.To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit: