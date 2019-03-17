Nancy Manera



Nancy Ann Manera, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family on March 14, 2019.



Nancy was born in Toledo, Ohio to Antonio and Rose Manera on October 15, 1961. She was a 1980 graduate of Morrison R. Waite High School. Nancy was dedicated to her job and the residents at Little Sisters of The Poor, where she worked for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her family, helping take care of all her nieces and nephews and the neighborhood kids. She loved animals and always had treats and toys ready to give to them.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Rose Manera and her loving niece, Michelle Ward.



Nancy is survived by her siblings, Sue (Art) Jankowski, Mary Ward, Paul Manera, and Jojo (Danny) Kohler; nieces and nephews, Arte, Deana, Tony (Candi), Margaret, TJ, Josh, Dana, Crissy, Leiann and Eddie; great nieces and nephews, Jessica, Brandon, Billy, Lexis, Alizabeth, Caden, Mariah, Zane, Noah, Kirsten, Logan, Cohen, Bricen, Cameron, Carmelo, Chase and Payten.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th 2019, at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio. Cremation services will follow after.



The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors, nurses and staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Especially both of her nurses named Bonnie. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Toledo.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019