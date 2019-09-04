|
|
Nancy Marie Habrych
Nancy Marie Habrych of Toledo, beloved mother, sister and aunt, passed into eternal life on Friday, August 30. Nancy was born July 10, 1950, to Frank Jr. and Alice (Blochowski). She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School (1968) and the University of Toledo (B.A. Accounting 1973).
Nancy worked for K-Mart for 39 years as an office and cash manager. After retiring, she worked for Fifth Third Bank in check processing.
She was a devoted single mother to Jennifer (Donald Caster). She is survived by her loving sisters Judy Adcock and Marsha (Ken) Rossler; nephews and nieces Nicole (Rob), Ken Jr., Mary Beth, Josh, Sara, and Brendan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-Law, Ed Adcock.
She was an avid crafter and was gifted in anything she tried, from sewing to creating greeting cards, many of which are treasured by her friends and family. She enjoyed spending time and traveling with her family. She was also a devoted dog-grandma to Finnigan, who will miss the dog bakery treats, scrambled eggs, and toys that always accompanied her visits to him or his to her.
Nancy's family is grateful to the doctors and nurses at the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where Nancy received care during her final month.
Family and Friends will be received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at 9 A.M. at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 719 Evesham Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, where the funeral mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, to support its research on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Nancy battled for eight years. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019