|
|
Nancy Marie Langenderfer
Nancy Marie Langenderfer, age 64, passed away unexpectedly in her home of natural causes, Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019. On her way to Heaven, she stopped at the Rainbow Bridge and picked up all her animals to take along with her.
Nancy was born December 29, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio, to Urban and Margaret Anna (Henry) Langenderfer. Nancy was a graduate of Swanton High School and member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption. She drove school bus for the Evergreen School District for 25 years and was a volunteer EMT for Berkey EMS. She absolutely loved kids and enjoyed spoiling them rotten. She enjoyed wood working and sewing and will be remembered as a wonderful storyteller.
Nancy is survived by her devoted partner of 18-1/2 years, Barbara Stambaugh; brother, Michael (Karen) Langenderfer; brother-in-law, John (Pat) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Wendy Myers; nieces and nephews, Melissa Langenderfer, Sarah (Thomas) Knowles, Nicholas (Libby) Langenderfer, Lori Jean (Chad) Carter and Michelle (Tracy) Northern; several great-nieces and nephews; four legged companions, Ginger and Hazel, and many many friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and special friend, Peg Breidenbach.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019