Nancy Muller
Nancy Muller, of Eagle, CO passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Denver Hospice Treatment Center in Denver, Co on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Nancy was born in Troy, NY on January 21, 1935. After graduating from a 2-year business school she married Richard Muller. They moved to Brooklyn, NY and had Maureen, Tom and Nancy. They then moved to Toledo, Ohio where Kathy was born. Nancy was a devout catholic at St. Catherine's of Sienna Church. She volunteered in the directory sewing the Priests vestments, she was a member of the church choir for 20 years, directed plays that won awards, directed CYO from 1968-1972, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Catherine's Parrish from 1970-1980. Worked at Peninsular Steel from 1978-1987.
Nancy moved to Denver, CO in 1987 and worked as a florist and secretary and was also a choir member of Church of the Risen Christ from 1988-2004. She then moved to Eagle, CO on 2004 to be closer to her grandsons Shane and Ryan Cole of Edwards. She loved attending any of their sporting events and never missed one of their theatre performances at school. Nancy was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies in Eagle for a few years. Nancy was a huge Broncos fan and never missed watching a game!
Nancy was a loving, devoted mother, amazing grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and could sooth any baby, anytime! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were her pride and joy! Nancy was a kind, sweet, loving person that will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her loving family: Daughter, Maureen Muller-McDonald (Gary) of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Tina Wagner of Casper, WY., Tammy Throne (Brent); great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brittani, Haleigh and Nathan; great-great-granddaughter, Paislee; granddaughter, Tracey Shiple (Richard); great-grandchildren, Dominique Shiple, Michael and Kaitlin Shiple; grandson, Bobby Wagner; great-grandchildren, Jarret Johns and Lily Wagner; granddaughter, Bridget Hickenbottom (Marcus); great-grandchildren, Connor and Patricia, all or Toledo; son, Thomas Muller (Mari Butler) of Buena Vista, CO; granddaughters, Vickie Muller from Michigan and Erica Sells; great-grandsons, Jason Jr. and Tylor Sells of Georgia; daughter, Nancy Cole (John); grandsons, Shane and Ryan Cole of Edwards, Co; daughter, Katherine K. Muller of Carmel, CA. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Tom Conlin from Cape Cod, MA; several nieces, nephews and grand cousins. Preceded in death by husband, Richard G. Muller; brother, Gerald Conlin; and parents, Thomas and Ann Conlin.
A memorial service/mass will be planned in the late spring in Eagle, CO. Condolences are welcome at www.HoranCares.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019