Nancy ParsonsNancy Lee Parsons, 60, of Grand Rapids, OH passed away on Saturday, May 9 2020 at her son's home in Perrysburg, OH, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. She was born on May 19, 1959 to Floyd and LaDonna (Sutton) Grames.Nancy was employed for many years with Campbell Soup Company. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, OH. Nancy loved and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.Nancy is survived by her loving children, Jason (Tracey) Badenhop and Kari (JR) Badenhop; grandchildren, Anastasia Wolfe, Jordan and Nathan Badenhop, Adrienne, Andrew and Landon Roseman; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Amiyah Vasquez and Aspen Vielbaum; siblings, Kathy (Ronald) Weaver, David Grames and Susan Towner. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Donald Grames.A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.