Nancy Robinson was born March 18, 1940 to Autress and Carrie (Course) Hulitt in Clinton, MS. Nancy departed us on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Nancy graduated from Summer Hill High School in 1958, Clinton, MS. Nancy worked alongside her sister Mary as a beautician, until she moved to Toledo, OH in 1973. Nancy worked at Long's Dry Cleaner, in Bowling Green, OH for 25 years. Nancy also worked as a custodian over 40 years for Clean Care, Toledo, OH and Clean Team, Holland, OH. Nancy also started delivering The Toledo Blade in 2004 as a Newspaper Carrier, until her untimely death.



Nancy was a devoted member of The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served on the usher board. She also was someone who loved to plant flowers at the church. She had an amazing green thumb.



Nancy was preceded in death by both her parents; brother, Autress Hulitt Jr.; sister, Mary Gary.



Nancy leave to cherish her memories, her sons, Darell Robinson, Micheal (Brittany), Earl Thomas Sr.; daughter, Sheila Lynn Thomas; grandchildren, E'Ban Nicole Boyd, Makayla Simone Thomas, Michael Earl Thomas Jr. Nancy was expecting the arrival of two grandsons later this year, Eli Nikai Thomas (Sheila), and Mason Alexander Thomas (Michael and Brittany). Sisters and brothers, Edna Williams of Hammond, IN., Velma (Lonnie) Williams of Clinton, MS., Randolph (Lorene) Hulitt of Raymond, MS., Lula Hulitt of Jackson, MS; special great niece, Jesslyn Finn; many nieces and nephews, other loved relatives; and friends throughout the community.



Thursday June 25, Visitation 4 - 6:00 p.m. Friday June 26 Funeral at 10:00 a.m. All at The Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. Not private.





