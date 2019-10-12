|
Nancy Waite
Nancy Jane (Trevis) Waite of Scottsdale Acres in Haubstadt, Indiana died on October 10, 2019.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mildred Trevis; her in-laws, Clarence and Bernice Waite; her brother, Edmund Trevis; her brother-in-law, Edmund Lavender.
Nancy is survived by husband, Patrick John Waite; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Jennifer of High Point, NC; daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, David Hughes of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Cole Hughes, (Alexandria), Hanna Hughes, Emily Waite, Hunter Hughes, John Waite; and sister, Linda Lavender of Gilbert, Arizona.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Services at Noon at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111). Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. More information can be found at https://ocrahope.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/
Published in The Blade from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019