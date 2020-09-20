Naomi H. "Nonie" WiseNaomi H. "Nonie" Wise, age 97, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on July 5, 1923, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Nonie enjoyed knitting, ceramics and family gatherings. In her later years she became an avid reader. If you knew Nonie, you looked forward to receiving a card from her for any occasion. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; truly the light of her life. Nonie's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother; 1 sister; granddaughter, Torry Bradner and grandson, Derek Doney. Nonie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Wise; daughters, Terry (Thomas) Bradner and Cindy (David) Doney; grandchildren, Tiffany (Taylor), Ashley (Luka), Tj (Stephanie), Nicholle (Brian), Allyson (Kirk) and Tyler; 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Paul (Nancy) Roach; and other family members and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will be private. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.To leave a special message for Nonie's family, please visit