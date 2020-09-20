1/1
Naomi H. "Nonie" Wise
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi H. "Nonie" Wise

Naomi H. "Nonie" Wise, age 97, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on July 5, 1923, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Nonie enjoyed knitting, ceramics and family gatherings. In her later years she became an avid reader. If you knew Nonie, you looked forward to receiving a card from her for any occasion. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; truly the light of her life. Nonie's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother; 1 sister; granddaughter, Torry Bradner and grandson, Derek Doney. Nonie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Wise; daughters, Terry (Thomas) Bradner and Cindy (David) Doney; grandchildren, Tiffany (Taylor), Ashley (Luka), Tj (Stephanie), Nicholle (Brian), Allyson (Kirk) and Tyler; 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Paul (Nancy) Roach; and other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will be private. (Masks are required with social distancing).

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for Nonie's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved