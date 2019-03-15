Naomi J. Stokes



Naomi J. Stokes, 88, of Toledo, OH followed Christ who shepherded her on Thursday, March 13 2019 her to be with the beloved who passed before her. She was surrounded by her loving family as she made her journey. Naomi was born January 27, 1931, in Toledo, to Troy and Bertha Seger. She attended DeVilbiss High School and later married Dennis D. Stokes, who preceded her in death along with their daughter Sandra (Sandy) and son Richard (Ricky). Naomi grew up near Ottawa Park and loved to ice skate there with her sisters in the winter. She was also capable of twisting the night away with her husband. Naomi and Dennis enjoyed camping and made indelible memories with their family at campgrounds in Michigan. Three children William, James, and Patricia, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren survive her.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Naomi touched are invited to the Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd, Toledo, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 to share their memories, grieve, and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary