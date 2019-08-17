|
|
Naomi K. Napier
Naomi K. Napier, 89 of Lake Placid, FL, formerly of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 with her daughter Kay (Robert) Collins and other family members by her side.
She was born July 2, 1930 in Fort Gay, WV to Dr. W.J. Bartram and Laura Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 46 years, Chester C. Napier Sr., sons Chester C. Napier Jr., daughters Julia A Griefelt, and Lois Jean Napier, brothers Charles T, Jay Jr, James Robert Bartram, sisters, Mary Hughes, Ester Adam and Hannah Sneed. Grandsons, Greg K. Napier, and Chester C Napier III. Also 2 great granddaughters Amanda and Ashleigh.
Survived by her son Larry J. (Susan) Napier and daughter Kay F. (Robert) Collins, brother Jack (Emajean) Bartram. She will be missed by her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews Final resting place will be in Wayne, WV at The Bartram Family Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held in Toledo at the American Legion Post, 4925 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH Aug 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 5:00 pm
Published in The Blade on Aug. 17, 2019