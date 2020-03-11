Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map

Naomi Lawson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Lawson Obituary
Naomi Lawson

Naomi "Toni" Lawson, age 90, of Toledo, passed away March 6, 2020 at Vibrant Life Assisted Living, Temperance, MI. Naomi was born January 11, 1930 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Matt and Mattie (Lawson) Croley. Naomi was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bacon Creek Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed cross stitching, vegetable gardening, and trips through the southern states with her husband Stanley.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Oran Stanley Lawson; two sisters, Janice Ruth Chewing and Audrey Siler.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda S. (Jack) Anderson; grandson, John A. Anderson, III; brother-in-law, Lonnie Siler.

The family will receive guests Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Naomi's memory.

To leave a special message for Naomi's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -