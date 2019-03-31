The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3934 Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3934 Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Naomi Ruth Patton


Naomi Ruth Patton, 79, of Toledo, died March 28, 2019 at her home. Naomi was born December 21, 1939 in West Bend, WI to the late Arthur and Rose (Bartelt) Frank. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed crochet, walking her dog and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Naomi was a faithful Christian and longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was a Girl Scout leader. She will be remembered for her selfless, caring nature, always generous and kind, placing the needs of others above her own.

She is lovingly survived by her husband of 60 years, James Patton; children, Linda Sue (Jeffery) Hammonds, Dyanne (William Morehouse) Howland, Michael (Rosie Amborski) Patton and Russell (Barbara) Patton; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, William (Margaret) Frank, Celia (Roy) Trott and Kathleen Schneiter. She also preceded in death by sisters, Barbara D'Aoust and Angeline Nicholls.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m. on Monday April 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3934 Laskey Road, Toledo, OH 43623. Burial will take place at Forest Cemetery.

Contributions in Naomi's name are suggested to the church.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
