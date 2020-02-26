|
|
Nasreen Munir Durrani
Nasreen Munir Durrani, 55, of Toledo, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Toledo Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nasreen was born October 24, 1964 in Peshawar, Pakistan to Fazal Hussain Khalid and Shameem Durrani. She was married to Munir A. Nisar and together they shared 34 years filled with beautiful memories of family and friends. Nasreen is survived by her husband, Munir; daughter, Maryam; three sons, Zain, Salman, Abbas; daughter-in-law, Laiba and grandson, Zaviyar. She will always be remembered for her utmost warmth, unconditional love for everyone she met, and endless service in the name of her family and faith. She was the best mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to those fortunate to have known her. Her love of children was boundless. She spoiled them with attention and candy every chance she got, and their laughter was her greatest reward. She had the most empathetic heart and cried the hardest for others' pain, while she bore her own pain with humor and grace. She was generous to a fault, gathering everyone under her wings, making sure all of us felt happy, safe, and well fed. She will be dearly missed and remembered by us all. May Allah (SWA) grant her the highest place in Heaven. May she be surrounded by love and laughter there, just as she was in this world.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with burial at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Funeral arrangments were entrusted to Witzer-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020