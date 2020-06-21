Natalie Brenot
1938 - 2020
Natalie Brenot

Natalie Brenot, age 82, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. Natalie was born on February 27, 1938 in Shirley, MA to parents Arthur Gendron and Anita (DePontdriand) Gendron. Natalie moved to Ohio in 1957, spending the next years raising her family in West Toledo. Mom was a devoted Catholic and it was her strong faith and huge heart that characterized her life. She loved going to mass, being a lector, volunteering at fish frys and other activities. She also spent countless hours working with the ladies auxiliary at VFW 606 on public service projects. Most of all Natalie lived for her family. She was a loving sister and mother who took great joy in being a wonderful grandma to her four grandchildren. A visit to grandma's home usually turned into a sleepover and the kids only complaint was having to go home. In her later years she developed a special bond with her granddaughter Erin, who provided unending love and companionship for her grandma.

Natalie was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Kevin. She is survived by her sisters, Iris Aube and Rollie (Art) Cournoyer; sons, Mike (Mary Ellen) Luffy, Howard (Karen) Luffy; grandchildren, Brad (Abigail) Luffy, Erin (Chris) Livingston, Eric (Julie) Luffy; along with eight great grandkids. She also leaves behind many cherished friends, including Myrna, Judy and Joanne.

A memorial mass will be held Thurs, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615. The funeral will be live streamed at Litlleflowertoledo.org. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements were made through Walker Funeral Home.



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
