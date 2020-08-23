1/1
Natalie "Nat" Williams
1977 - 2020
Natalie "Nat" Williams

Natalie Marie Williams, 43, of Oregon, passed away August 18, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Natalie was born July 4, 1977 in Toledo to Paul and Cindy (Spencer) Williams.

Nat was loved by her family, friends and co-workers. She treasured the time she spent with her nieces. Nat had a passion for animals and always enjoyed playing with the family dogs. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling especially to Hawaii and Cancun.

She is survived by her parents, Paul & Cindy Williams; brother, Doug (Stephanie) Williams; and beloved nieces, Katelyn, Mackenzie, and Allison.

Nat was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Williams Redmon.

The family will receive guests Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road. Funeral services will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society or her home church, Trinity United Methodist, Swanton in Natalie's memory.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 22, 2020
I will miss you sweet friend
Tracy Stamper
Coworker
