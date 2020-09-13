Nathan IrelandNathan Ernest Ireland, 80, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 14, 1940, to Nate L. and Frances (McGee) Ireland. We lost a piece of our heart when we lost Nathan "Tony" Ireland, AKA U.S. Air Force Vet, Dad, Grandpa, Cuz, Unc, The Jokester, and known by many as "Ride-the-Nine" Tony, one of the best pool sharks around. Tony won many pool tournaments around the country. He's even been known to win a few with a broomstick or a fishing pole! He loved a good laugh and never missed a beat when he would tell a joke. If you knew Tony, you knew that the one-liners were endless. He loved to fish, loved football and loved his family. He touched many hearts and filled them with laughter. If there is a pool table in Heaven, we know who will be running the table.Nathan is survived by his daughters, Michelle Ireland Jacobs, Toni Jean Clark and Tammie Etts; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Birthwright (McGee); his father, Nathan Ireland; his sister, Rosalie Ireland; and his brother, Freddie Ireland.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Tony's name.