Nathan L. Bond



Nathan L. Bond of Northwood, Ohio, known affectionately as "Lee," passed away on May 31, 2020. Lee was born in Orlando, Kentucky to Frank and Marybelle Bond, one of twelve siblings.



Lee is survived by his spouse, Wanda Bond; his two daughters, Sandra Coulter and Darlene Fulkert; and brother, Lloyd Bond.



His parents; two sons, Darryl and Steven Bond; and ten siblings preceded him in death.



Memorial Celebration of Life burial and repast will be at 11:30 a.m. August 29, 2020 at Lake Township Cemetery, 3550 Walbridge Rd., Millbury, Ohio 43447. A luncheon immediately follows at the Northwood Community Center (Josie Reinhardt Room) at the rear of the Northwood Municipal Complex on Wales Rd.



Please come share a picture, a dish and a memory with our family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store