Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery
6382 Monroe St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Barss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Wade Barss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathan Wade Barss Obituary
Nathan Wade Barss

Nathan Wade Barss, 42, formerly of Crossville, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.

Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Carol Barss; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Barbara Ruttan (also from Crossville); and his paternal grandparents, Wade and Martha Barss.

He is survived by his father, Michael (Mary) Barss; his uncle, David Ruttan; aunt, Mary Alice (Richard) Stanfield, along with many cousins.

Nathan was a longtime resident of Crossville. He recently moved to Albuquerque, NM.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio, Friday, June 7, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery office at 9:45 A.M., with the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. in Swan Lake Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army. Online condolences

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now