C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
1401 Hoag Street
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
1401 Hoag Street
Toledo, OH
Nathan Willis Sr. Obituary
Mr. Nathan Willis, Sr.

Mr. Willis, Sr., 89, passed Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Franciscan Care Center. He was a graduate of the Morrison R. Waite High School, served in the Korean War and was a corrections officer for the Lucas County Sheriff's Department prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by wife, Cenia M. Willis; and daughter, Candace Willis. He is survived by son, Nathan (Martha) Willis, Jr.; daughter, Charssie F. Willis; grandchildren, Phillip and Priscella Willis; 3 great grandchildren; and 4 sisters. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag Street, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Jr., Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
