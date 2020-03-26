|
|
Mr. Nathan Willis, Sr.
Mr. Willis, Sr., 89, passed Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Franciscan Care Center. He was a graduate of the Morrison R. Waite High School, served in the Korean War and was a corrections officer for the Lucas County Sheriff's Department prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by wife, Cenia M. Willis; and daughter, Candace Willis. He is survived by son, Nathan (Martha) Willis, Jr.; daughter, Charssie F. Willis; grandchildren, Phillip and Priscella Willis; 3 great grandchildren; and 4 sisters. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1401 Hoag Street, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Jr., Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020