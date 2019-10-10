Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Chapel
Wake
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel B. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathaniel B. Taylor Obituary
Nathaniel B. Taylor

Nathaniel Taylor, 88, passed away October 4th, 2019, at Ebied Hospice.

Survived by wife, Ora Taylor; brother, James "JB" (Bessie) Taylor; sisters, Ruby Hodge and Lavearn Fuller; children, Yvonne Robinson, Veora Brown, Kenneth Taylor, Uriah, Wanda and Johnny (Carolyn) Horn.

Service will be Saturday, October 12th, at 12:00pm, Wake 11:00am at Southern Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday 7-9pm at The House of Day Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now