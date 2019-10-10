|
|
Nathaniel B. Taylor
Nathaniel Taylor, 88, passed away October 4th, 2019, at Ebied Hospice.
Survived by wife, Ora Taylor; brother, James "JB" (Bessie) Taylor; sisters, Ruby Hodge and Lavearn Fuller; children, Yvonne Robinson, Veora Brown, Kenneth Taylor, Uriah, Wanda and Johnny (Carolyn) Horn.
Service will be Saturday, October 12th, at 12:00pm, Wake 11:00am at Southern Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday 7-9pm at The House of Day Chapel.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019