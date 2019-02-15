Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Nathaniel "Bam" Brown, son of the late Ollie Howard Brown and Elsie Ann Brown Cole, both of Kentucky, was born at Riverside Hospital in Toledo, OH, November 27, 1964. Bam Suddenly passed away February 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He is preceded in death by both parents and oldest brother Leonardo Brown. He is survived by his older brother Jeano (Charlotte) Brown; his children, Rashanna Moore, Geneva Brown, Danielle (Karrington Sr.) Harrison, S'Neta (Brandon Sr.) Flowers, Nevaeh Brown, and Michael Flournoy. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Richard, Jerimiah, Sherron, Laila, Lamarion, Kiviyan, Tayshaun, Giovanni, Karrington Jr., Kamara, Caleb, Brandon Jr., Gianna, Brielle, and a host of nephews and nieces.

Funeral is Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 pm, preceded by Wake at 12 noon. Visitation is Monday 7-9 pm. All services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Service.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
