Nathaniel "Bam" Brown
Mr. Nathaniel "Bam" Brown, son of the late Ollie Howard Brown and Elsie Ann Brown Cole, both of Kentucky, was born at Riverside Hospital in Toledo, OH, November 27, 1964. Bam Suddenly passed away February 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He is preceded in death by both parents and oldest brother Leonardo Brown. He is survived by his older brother Jeano (Charlotte) Brown; his children, Rashanna Moore, Geneva Brown, Danielle (Karrington Sr.) Harrison, S'Neta (Brandon Sr.) Flowers, Nevaeh Brown, and Michael Flournoy. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Richard, Jerimiah, Sherron, Laila, Lamarion, Kiviyan, Tayshaun, Giovanni, Karrington Jr., Kamara, Caleb, Brandon Jr., Gianna, Brielle, and a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral is Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 pm, preceded by Wake at 12 noon. Visitation is Monday 7-9 pm. All services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019