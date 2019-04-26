Resources More Obituaries for Neal Carter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neal Carter

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Neal Carter, whose skill, speed, and victories during a brief auto racing career won him induction to motor sports halls of fame, died Tuesday at Bay Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton, Fla. He was 95.



He'd been in declining health after suffering strokes, his daughter Sue Smith said. Mr. Carter and his wife, Barbara, lived in the Reynolds Corners neighborhood in the former Adams Township as it became part of South Toledo. They moved to Ellenton, Fla., in 1994.



He closed his competitive driving career in the mid-1950s. Afterward he worked for Toledo-area auto dealers, becoming service manager for Jim White Chevrolet and Carl Schmidt Chevrolet. He retired from Schmidt National Lease as chief executive. He was on the safety team for Championship Auto Racing Teams in the 1980s.



Mr. Carter was inducted in 1997 to the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame and in 1999 to the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame.



"He was so surprised," his daughter said. "He never flaunted the fact that he was a championship driver. He really felt proud that someone would recognize him for what he did."



He started racing in the mid-1940s. He saw a midget auto race at the former Fort Miami Speedway on the grounds of what is now the Lucas County Recreation Center. He asked his mother for $200 to buy the perfect car. She believed he was ditching his motorcycle for the safety of automobile travel. Instead, he brought home a midget racer.



Mr. Carter raced a circuit covering Ohio, Michigan, even Wisconsin, and over winters continued competing in the South. Over a photo of Mr. Carter in his racer, the Toledo Times in July, 1948, proclaimed, "Mighty Midget Man."



He "was a legend on the AAA Midget Association circuit, winning 106 main events out of 184 races he competed in during the 1949 season," the late Blade sports writer Dave Woolford wrote in 2001.



Mr. Carter set a record at Langhorne Speedway in Pennsylvania and won consecutive championships in Detroit.



When his granddaughter Chels Smith asked whether he was ever scared, he replied "'If you're not scared, you're not going fast enough,'" his daughter recalled.



He closed his racing career in the type of car that took part in the Indianapolis 500 - Indy cars. Though he passed the test to get into the big race, he wasn't able to qualify for the lineup. Still he was active with Indy's Oldtimers Club. Ahead of the race in 2001 he was asked to drive around the Brickyard in a recognition of vintage race cars.



"It was a thrill to see him drive at Indy. It was on my list of things I never thought would happen," his daughter said.



He was born Aug. 30, 1923, to Ada and William Carter, and grew up on a farm near Wapakoneta, Ohio. While in high school, he moved in with an older brother in New Jersey. He went to technical school, where he learned welding and how to work on cars, trucks, and motorcycles.



Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Lohrstorfer, whom he married Jan. 12, 1952; sons, James and Dennis Carter; daughters, Kathleen Senger and Suzanne Smith; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



A service will be held July 6 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville, Ohio.



The family suggests tributes to the hall of fame, in Speedway, Ind.



