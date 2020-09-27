1/1
Neal K. Gust
1954 - 2020
Neal K. Gust

Neal K. Gust, age 66, made his final journey home on September 24, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Dwight and Ferol Gust. Neal graduated from Waite High School and went on to work at Dave White Chevrolet. He continued his love of cars by becoming a proud UAW member and eventually retiring from Jeep.

Neal's greatest loves were his family, especially "his girls." He loved being Papa to all children who met him and often times he would give them his favorite treat- a mint lifesaver. Neal enjoyed photography, fishing, and car racing. He also was a sports enthusiast, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes!

Neal is survived by his three girls, Tara Gust, Leslie (Eric) Noe, and Lindsey (Cole) Gust-Niswonger; grandchildren, Tyeler, Tristin, Kerigan, Augustus, and Jameson; siblings, Jenny, Doug (Lisa) and Shawn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Ferol and his nephew, Steven.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road in Oregon from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or the Donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
SEP
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
